Ugadi 2021 Dates, Pooja Timings, History, Significance

Ugadi 2021: Ugadi is an important festival for most Telugu and practicing Hindu folks. The Ugadi festival marks the beginning of a new year and is celebrated with great enthusiasm across the Telugu lands. People make preparations for the festival days in advance and also make the most of this occasion. While we know what happens, this Ugadi lets us learn why we do what we do.

This year, Ugadi falls on 13th April 2021 and is called ‘Samavatsara’ which marks the beginning of a 60-year-long cycle. Each of these cycles is identified by a unique name. The etymology of Ugadi is ‘yuga‘ and ‘adi‘, which mean ‘era’ and ‘first’. Hence, its translation would be ‘start of a new era’. Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, and Karnataka celebrate Ugadi while other states use different names like Gudi Padwa and Baisakhi. It is also known as Chaitra Suddha Padhyami.

Ugadi 2021 Date and Time:

Ugadi is marked on the first day of the Shukla Paksha or the Full Moon phase of Chaitra.

Ugadi is on April 13, Tuesday

Ugadi Pratipada Tithi begins at 8 AM on April 12

Ugadi Pratipada Tithi ends at 10:16 AM on April 13.

Ugadi 2021 History:

The name Yugadi or Ugadi is derived from the Sanskrit words yuga (age) and ādi (beginning): “the beginning of a new age”. Yugadi or Ugadi falls on “Chaitra Shudhdha Paadyami” or the first day of the bright half of the Indian month of Chaitra. This generally falls in late March or early April of the Gregorian calendar.

Ugadi 2021 Significance:

Ugadi, the grand New Year day, is all about new beginnings and aspirations that are symbolic of the spring season. According to legends, Lord Brahma, the creator of the universe, engaged in his work on Ugadi. This is also the time marking the homecoming of Lord Rama. During Ugadi, people gather and enjoy traditional food and exchange gifts. It is also a day when the younger members of the family seek the blessings of the elders.