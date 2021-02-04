U.S based Sling TV expands its South Asian content library with the addition of Viacom18’s Voot

SLING TV today expanded its South Asian content with the addition of Voot, the subscription video-on-demand (SVOD) platform owned by Viacom18, a Joint Venture between Network18 & ViacomCBS in India. Available exclusively on SLING TV in the U.S., Voot launches today at no cost to select subscribers, and for $7 per month as a standalone service. SLING subscribers can now access some of the latest and most popular shows from India, including web originals, exclusive companion content, and library content in three languages: Hindi, Kannada, and Marathi.

“SLING TV has a long-standing commitment to the South Asian community in the U.S., and expanding our offering to include Voot’s outstanding on-demand and original content solidifies our market position as the leading provider of South Asian news and entertainment content in America,” said Liz Riemersma, VP of International Programming, SLING TV. “Voot brings a vast library of on-demand content with exciting, exclusive web originals that have never been aired in the U.S. We are extremely excited to bring it to market.”

Speaking about the association Gourav Rakshit, COO Viacom18 Digital Ventures said, “Voot has emerged as the destination of premium multilanguage Indian content across content segments and genres. We are always looking at ensuring that our best in class content finds resonance in India and beyond. Being a part of the Sling offering in the US is a step towards ensuring that our powerful and engaging stories are available for the Indian diaspora to experience in the US.”

Anuj Gandhi, Group CEO at IndiaCast added that “We want to reach out to audiences who want to experience contemporary, imaginative, and high-quality Indian entertainment around the globe. It gives us immense pleasure to partner with Sling TV and takes Voot’s content to the South Asian diaspora in the US. We are confident that this will be a whole new exciting experience for the audiences.”

Voot is home to popular reality shows, such as “Bigg Boss,” “Dance Deewane,” “MTV Roadies” and “MTV Splitsvilla;” as well as critically acclaimed and popular Voot Select web originals, like “Asur,” “Gone Game,” “Crackdown,” “Illegal” and “Marzi;” and top Hindi dramas, including “Choti Sardaarni, “Naagin” and “Bepannah.” all of which will now be available for exclusive Sling subscribers.

Voot on SLING TV is available at no additional cost to SLING International subscribers with Hindi, Hindi Gold, Hindi Mega, Hindi Premium, Punjabi Hindi, and Urdu Hindi services. Customers may also purchase Voot as a standalone service or as an add-on to another SLING TV service for $7 per month. SLING TV is America’s leading provider of international and multicultural programming, with content from 27 countries in 20 languages, starting at only $6 per month.