Twitter Spaces Desktop Web Version Coming Soon!

Twitter is reportedly testing desktop web browser support for their audio-based chatroom feature called Twitter Spaces. The company has been hard at work building features for Spaces and is now looking to expand platform support, which currently includes iOS and Android, to the desktop web browser.

Twitter Spaces was spotted on a Desktop web app by software reverse engineer, Jane Manchun Wong, who posted a tweet showing Spaces preview cards on the web. Twitter has since confirmed that they are testing a desktop web browser experience for Spaces.

Twitter is working on @TwitterSpaces preview cards for the web app pic.twitter.com/wDaYfEGbCO — Jane Manchun Wong (@wongmjane) April 1, 2021

Earlier in March, Twitter began testing Spaces on the Android app in several countries including India. Previously the test was only being conducted on the iOS app. Its competitor Clubhouse, which is another popular audio-chatroom-based app, is only available on iOS currently, with support for Android coming soon.

Once Twitter Spaces for the desktop web browser rolls out widely, it should significantly increase the number of users for it. This would also bring it closer to feature parity with Discord, who recently launched their own social audio-rooms feature called Stage Channels.