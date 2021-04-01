Twitter Fleets a feature that allows users to post temporary content that disappears after 24-hours, is getting a new update that will allow users to add gifs, stickers, and emojis, making them more fun and personalized. The Twitter Fleets get support for Stickers, GIFs, Emojis are rolling on the Twitter app for both iOS and Android users.

The Twitter Fleets is quite new when compared to similar offerings from Snapchat and Instagram. As a result, Fleets is not quite as rich in features when compared to Snapchat and Instagram Stories and often wasn’t compelling enough a feature for Twitter users to post more Fleets. The ability to add GIFs, stickers, and Twemoji (which is their term for emoji from Twitter) should now entice more users to post Fleets.

Your Fleets just got an upgrade. Now you can express yourself in the conversation with stickers. Add GIFs and Twemojis to a Fleet by tapping the 🙂 icon, on Android and iOS. pic.twitter.com/Ihh9ZZh70a — Twitter Support (@TwitterSupport) March 31, 2021

Twitter Fleets get support for Stickers, GIFs

To add them, simply click the icon when creating a Fleet. A screen will show up containing all the Stickers and Twemoji that Twitter has to offer. At the top, users can also search for stickers in case they can’t find the right one when scrolling through the library. The feature is rolling out starting today to all users of the Twitter app for Android and iOS.