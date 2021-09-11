Advertisement

Tuck Jagadish starring Nani, Ritu Varma, Aishwarya Rajesh, Jagapathi Babu in pivotal roles and written & directed by Shiva Nirvana has Released on Amazon Prime Video. It is produced by Sahu Garapati and Harish Peddi under the banner Shine Screens. Let’s see Tuck Jagadish Movie Review, Story, Verdict, Rating.

Tuck Jagadish Movie Story:

The Tuck Jagadish story is set in Bhudevipuram, a fictional village made to look like a Godavari village. Jagadish Naidu (Nani) has his task cut out when his father Aadisesh Naidu (Nasser) dies. Veerendra (Daniel Balaji), an arch-rival of the family, is busy conspiring against Jagadish and his naive family. There is a grey character in the family in the shape of Bosu Babu (Jagapathi Babu). Amidst all this, Aishwarya Rajesh’s Chandramma is going through hell. How Jagadish saves his beloved ones from a major crisis is the crux of the story.

Tuck Jagadish Movie Review:

Director Shiva Nirvana, who is known for making sensible love stories like Ninnu Kori and Majili has tried his hand at the commercial cinema with Tuck Jagadish. However, he comes to learn that mass films are a completely different proposition when compared to love stories the hard way. As Comes to Tuck Jagadish, He begins the story as if it were a commercial action drama by showing the killings and the acts of vengeance in the village and bringing the hero into the story after 15 minutes. Then we see the romantic thread between Nani and Ritu Varma.

The first half goes in the similar style of mass hero movies, and the interval twist has the same touch. But it is essentially a family sentiment drama. The second half makes it loud and clear. The scenes between Nani and Jagapathi Babu, Nani and his mother, Nani and Aishwarya Rajesh are filled with a heavy dose of sentiment.

However, Shiva Nirvana also makes sure to evoke emotions. He relies on the third act of sentiment dose, which worked well. Shiva Nirvana has also presented Nani as a masala hero in certain scenes to cater to all audiences. “Tuck Jagadish” gets family emotions right and Nani holds our interest in his able performance.

Tuck Jagadish Movie Verdict:

Overall, Tuck Jagadish Film is a typical village-based family drama that has good emotions and twists and Nani plays the sheet anchor’s role and shoulders the film with his standout performance.

Tuck Jagadish Movie Rating: 3/5