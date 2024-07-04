Simplest way to pay your Telangana electricity bill payment online! Save time, avoid queues, and pay securely in minutes.

To the people of Telangana, be alert when you are paying your electricity bills. Now TGSPDCL is not accepting bill payments through UPI via PhonePe, Google Pay, Paytm Amazon Pay, etc. Yes, that’s true. You can not pay the TSSPDCL electricity bill payment online through UPI like you were paying previously.

After the formation of a new congress government in Telangana in Dec 2023, the Telangana State Southern Power Distribution Limited (TSSPDCL) changed its name to TGSPDCL. The chief minister decided to change the Telangana state short form from ‘TS’ to ‘TG’. However, from July 1 onward TGSPDCL is not accepting bill payments through UPI. You need to go to TGSPDCL’s official website and pay. You can either go to the current office near to you.

How to Pay Telangana Electricity Bill Payment Online?

Struggling to keep up with your Telangana electricity bill payments? We’ve got you covered! This article explains how to pay your TSSPDCL electricity bill payments both online and offline, so you can choose the method that works best for you.

How to Pay TSSPDCL Electricity Bill Payment Online through the Official Website?

Follow the steps mentioned below to pay your electricity bill payment online in Telangana via TSSPDCL –

Step 1: On Google Chrome or other web browser, open https://tgsouthernpower.org/

Step 2: You will be directed to the home page, and search for online payments.

Step 3: Click on the ‘Pay your bill’ option. You need to enter your USC – unique service number.

Step 4: You will be directed to another page where you will see your current bill.

Step 5: Now start payment by choosing your payment method. Choose a method like debit card, credit card, and internet banking. Remember do not choose UPI payment.

Step 6: Enter the card details and click on pay. Enter the OTP sent by your bank to your phone. If you choose Net Banking, You need your account number, and the online banking page of your bank will be displayed.

Step 7: That’s it. your receipt of the TSSPDCL electricity bill downloaded.

How to Pay TSSPDCL Electricity Bill Payment Online through the Bill Desk?

This is the most common way of paying Electricity bills through the Bill Desk. Follow these steps to pay TGSPDCL Electricity bills via the Bill Desk.

Step 1 – On Google Chrome or another web browser, open the official Bill Desk website.

Step 2 – You will be directed to the home page, and search for online payments.

Step 3 – Click on the ‘Pay your bill’ option. You need to enter your USC – unique service number and valid email ID. Step 4 – Select the bill desk option on the payment page.

Step 5 – Proceed with payment.

Step 6 – Your current bill will be displayed. Confirm the amount to be paid.

Step 7 – Choose your preferred payment method (net banking, debit card, credit card, etc.)

Step 8 – Click Make the payment, and enter the OTP sent by your bank.

Step 9 – Finally, Download the receipt of the TGSPDCL electricity bill.

How to Pay Electricity Bill Payment Online through the TGSPDCL App?

You can pay the current bill through the TGSPDCL app too. Follow these steps to pay the bill through the TSSPDCL app.

Step 1: From the Google Play Store, download the TGSPDCL app.

Step 2: You can either open an account through a mobile number or you can pay directly for one time as a guest user. Better to create an account with a mobile number and a USC-unique service number.

Step 3: On the screen, you will see the ‘Pay your power bill’ option. Click on that you will see your current bill amount.

Step 4: Click continue after entering USC, it will ask to choose a payment method. Choose net banking, debit card, or credit card. Do not choose UPI payment.

Step 5: Follow the steps and complete the payment by entering the OTP sent.

Step 6: Download the receipt of the TSSPDCL electricity bill.

How to Pay Electricity Bill Payment in Telangana Offline?

You can also pay your current bill in offline mode. Go to the nearest office. You need to carry your current bill. Give the bill to the bill collector. So you can pay the amount through cash, debit card, or credit card. Once paid he will give you the receipt.

Conclusion:

Online electricity bill payments are a one-step process and do not require a physical appearance at the current office. However, due to the unacceptance of the central government’s new Bharath Bill Act, the state congress government decided to withdraw from accepting the current bills through UPI. Remember after you pay through official websites, it will take 24 – 48 hours to update. Save this article and follow these simple steps to pay Telangana electricity bill payment through the TSSPDCL official website. Stay on top of your electricity bills and avoid late payment charges!