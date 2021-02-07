Tsrtc issues guidelines ensuring job security for employees

The Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) has issued fresh guidelines for its employees, standardasing and rationalising the system of dealing with offences and punishments. These guidelines will be in addition to the existing rules to ensure transparency, uniformity, sense of job security and trust among employees.

According to the circular issued by the corporation, instances have come to the notice of the head office that there was a vast difference in dealing with similar type of offences across various units of the corporation and punishments awarded in large number of cases are disproportionate to delinquencies resulting in growing unrest among employees.

For example, suspension need not be resorted to in cases fare was not collected and tickets were not issued unless it is otherwise specified. The procedure will be admissible in city, ordinary, suburban, mofussil, metro express and deluxe, pallevelugu, mini pallevelugu, semi express and express services only.

If number of passengers in a bus is above 100 per cent of seating capacity and ticketless passengers are up to five and if number of passengers in the bus are 50 per cent and above and up to 100 per cent of seating capacity and ticketless passengers are up to two, the depot manager will counsel the conductors and drivers for the first offence. For the second offence, punishment up to deferment of increment without cumulative effect up to two years based on the merits of the case should be imposed.

For the third offence and above, it will attract deferment of increment and reduction in pay based on the merits of the case. If number of passengers in the bus is below 50 per cent of seating capacity and irrespective of number of ticketless passengers, the spare personnel in the depot should be deployed and the conductor and driver will be withdrawn from duty or utilised for other duties. Deferment of increment and reduction in pay would be the punishment in such cases.

In case of deluxe, super luxury, Rajadhani A/C, Vajra A/C, Garuda Plus A/C and City A/C services, irrespective of number of passengers in the bus and number of ticketless passengers detected, conductor/TIM/OMS driver should be placed under suspension followed by punishment of maximum up to removal of service.

Separate guidelines were issued in cases where fare is collected but ticket is not issued besides cases were fare is collected but at a lower value of ticket is issued. In case of death of a passenger, pedestrian and other road users, if driver is found responsible prima facie in the joint accident committee report, he would be suspended followed by a detailed probe.

If the driver is found responsible in the probe, he will be removed from service. If any employee is found in an intoxicated condition when he reports for duty, the employee should be placed under suspension followed by a maximum punishment of removal from service.

In case of intentional, willful and deliberate fraudulent activity by the employee which is detrimental to the interest of the corporation, he would be placed under suspension followed by deferment of increment, reduction in pay and removal from service.