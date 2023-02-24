TSRTC Bus Pass Renewal Online Process (Step-by-Step) Guide

TSRTC Launched an Online Bus Pass Renewal System Through its Official Website and Candidates who want to renew their Student Bus passes can submit their applications through online on the official website of TSRTC.

Advertisement

TSRTC Bus Pass Renewal Online: Telangana Government has published the Student bus pass renewal process Online. Candidates who want to renew their Bus passes can submit their applications online on the official website of the TSRTC. As the ts bus pass application is very simple and easy. Students who are completed their SSC are eligible to apply for the TSRTC Studnet Bus pass. TSRTC Bus pass online application form is available on the official website or you can download it from here.

Advertisement

Most of the students are very happy with the decision of the Telangana Government that the bus pass can be applied for Online. To avoid this crowd issue Telangana RTC has introduced this Online renewal process. As usual, the RTC is providing Free bus passes for students below 12 years for boys and girls below 18 years (10th class).

What is the Cost of the TSRTC Bus Pass?

The cost of the TSRTC bus pass depends on the type of pass, duration, and distance. Here are the different types of TSRTC bus passes and their costs:

General Monthly Pass: This pass allows unlimited travel in the general buses for a month. The cost varies depending on the distance traveled and ranges from Rs. 550 to Rs. 1,020. Metro Express Monthly Pass: This pass allows unlimited travel in Metro Express buses for a month. The cost varies depending on the distance traveled and ranges from Rs. 1,500 to Rs. 2,800. Metro Deluxe Monthly Pass: This pass allows unlimited travel in Metro Deluxe buses for a month. The cost varies depending on the distance traveled and ranges from Rs. 2,300 to Rs. 4,300. Student Pass: This pass is meant for students and allows unlimited travel in general buses for a month. The cost varies depending on the distance traveled and ranges from Rs. 250 to Rs. 530. Corporate Pass: This pass is meant for employees of registered corporate organizations and allows unlimited travel in general buses for a month. The cost varies depending on the distance traveled and ranges from Rs. 900 to Rs. 1,550.

Note: The TSRTC bus pass charges are subject to change and may vary from time to time.

Instructions To Apply for TSRTC Bus Pass Renewal Online Here are the instructions to apply for TSRTC bus pass renewal online: Student Studying in Evening College shall enclose the Unemployment Certificate issued by the concerned Head of the Institution. Free bus passes are eligible for below 12 years for boys up to 7th class and girls below 18 years up to 10th class free bus passes will be issued only up to 30th September. Concessional bus passes for the students will be allowed up to the age of 35yrs. The entire image consisting of the photo along with the signature is required to be scanned and stored in *.jpg format on the local machine. Ensure that the size of the scanned image is not more than 50kb. If the size of the file is more than 50kb, then adjust the settings of the scanner such as the dpi resolution, no. of colors, etc., during the process of scanning. How To Apply for TSRTC Bus Pass Renewal Online: To renew your (Telangana State Road Transport Corporation) TSRTC bus pass online, follow these steps: Visit the official website of TSRTC at https://www.tsrtcpass.in/ Click on the “Renewal” tab on the top menu. Enter your previous pass number, and date of birth, and click on the “Get Data” button. If your details are correct, you will see your pass details on the screen. Select the type of pass you want to renew and click on the “Renew” button. Verify your details and click on the “Proceed to Payment” button. Choose your preferred mode of payment and complete the payment process. Once the payment is successful, your renewed pass will be generated and you can download it. Make sure you have a valid payment method and all the necessary details before starting the renewal process. If you face any issues during the renewal process, you can contact the TSRTC customer support team for assistance.