TSBIE Released Model Question Papers for Inter Exams 2021

By Theprimetalks

Tsbie releases model question papers for inter exams

The Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) has released model question papers for all Intermediate Public Examinations (IPE) (general subjects) for the academic year 2020-21. According to details available on the board’s official website tsbie.cgg.gov.in, in the mathematics papers, students have to attempt all very short questions in section-A. Also, Read (Telangana Intermediate Exams 2021 Schedule From May 1st)

Out of 10 short answer type questions in section B, students should answer five. Similarly, in section-C, of the 10 long answer type questions, five are to be answered. In the case of Botany, Zoology, Physics, and Chemistry papers, all questions in section-A have to be answered whereas, in Section-B, students have to write short answers for six questions out of 12. Likewise, two questions are to be answered out of four in section-C.

Considering difficulties faced by students during online classes, the board has decided to give more choices in the relevant sections in the IPE this year. Also, intermediate exams will be conducted utilizing 70 percent of the syllabus.

