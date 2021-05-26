TS Polycet 2021 Online Application Begins @polycetts.nic.in

The State Board of Technical Education and Training (SBTET), Telangana has started the application process for Telangana State Polytechnic Common Entrance Test (TS POLYCET) 2021. The eligible and interested students can apply for the TS POLYCET 2021 by visiting the official website polycetts.nic.in/. The last date for TS POLYCET registration is June 11, however, the forms can be submitted with a late fee till June 16.

The date of the examination is yet to be announced by SBTET. TS POLYCET will be conducted for those students who are seeking admission into all diploma courses in Engineering/Non-Engineering/Technology offered at polytechnic colleges in Telangana for the academic year 2021-22.

The TS POLYCET 2021 online application fee is Rs 400 for all categories, except SC/ST candidates, who will have to pay Rs 250.

All the students who have cleared SSC (Class 10) or its equivalent exam recognized by the Telangana Board can apply for TS POLYCET 2021. The students who are passed with a compartment or appearing for SSC-2021 are also eligible to apply, subject to they must have passed in all subjects before admission.