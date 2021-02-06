Home Education TS PECET 2020 Final Phase Counselling from Feb 8
TS PECET 2020 second and final phase counseling for admissions into BPEd and UG DPEd courses offered by various universities in the Telangana State will begin from February 8. Online registration cum verification, online payment along with uploading scanned copies of certificates for verification can be done between February 8 and 10. A list of registered candidates will be displayed on the website pecetadm.tsche.ac.in on February 11.

The Candidates can exercise web options on February 11 and 12, and they can be edited on February 13 up to 5 pm. A list of provisional selected candidates will be placed on the website on February 14. Candidates should report to the colleges concerned for verification of original certificates along with tuition fee payment challan between February 15 and 18.

After satisfactory verification of original certificates at the allotted college, the provisional allotment order will be generated and issued at the college, TS PECET 2020 admissions convener Prof. P Ramesh Babu said on Saturday.

