TS EAMCET 2021 Counselling: The Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) will begin the TS EAMCET 2021 counselling session for the first phase of admissions today i.e on August 30. The final phase schedule has been announced on the official website tseamcet.nic.in. The Students who qualified in the entrance test have to fill in basic information, pay the processing fee and book a slot for certificate verification through the website tseamcet.nic.in between August 30 and September 9.

The certificate verification for Students who have already booked slots will be held from September 4 to 11. The presence of a candidate is mandatory for certificate verification on the scheduled slot booking date and students alone will be permitted into the certificate verification hall.

TS EAMCET 2021 Counselling Begins Online @tseamcet.nic.in

“Students / Parents are advised to exercise as many options as possible to avoid the disappointment of not getting a seat. Therefore while exercising the options every care needs to be taken in selecting the College and Branch as per the choice of the candidates,” the official counselling notification reads.