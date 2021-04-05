Try Natural Mud Pot Cooler this Summer 2021!

This summer, instead of going for conventional air coolers that blow a hole in your purse, why not try something eco-friendly Natural Mud Pot Cooler? Nizamabad technician Jogu Pramod’s pot coolers have been in the news ever since he began selling them in 2017, with customers who bought them then still using them happily. Pramod, who hails from Shetpally of Nizamabad, says his pot coolers are economical and eco-friendly.

Pramod has designed three different sizes of the Natural Mud pot cooler. A small one comes at Rs.2,700 while a medium-sized one is sold at Rs 3,250 and jumbo at Rs 5,850. The small and medium ones run with 10 liters of water while the jumbo requires 20 liters of water and the coolers will run for 12 hours on the trot.

As the pot itself has a wonderful nature of cooling itself naturally, Pramod made use of this property. The water inside the clay pot becomes cool due to evaporation. The tiny pores in the surface of the clay pot allow evaporation very quickly due to which the heat of the water inside the pot comes down, he explains.

“Everything is inbuilt in the pot and the power consumed by the pot cooler, even when it is used continuously for 20 hours, is just one unit. The pot cooler has zero maintenance. One has to change the cooling pads only once in two years if they are staying in dusty areas,” says Pramod, who has distributors across Telangana. Those interested can contact him on 7731838152.