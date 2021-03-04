The Caller identification app Truecaller Launched a new personal safety app called ‘Guardians‘. The Guardians Personal Safety app which will be free for users has been in development for about 15 months by a dedicated team from Stockholm and India. Users Download Guardians App from Google Play Store and Apple App Store and will have no ads or premium tiers.

By choosing trusted people as your Guardians, and allowing them to see where you are, you can have peace of mind, and protection in case anything goes wrong says the company. The Truecaller says that Guardians will never share any personal information with any third-party apps for commercial use, including its very own Truecaller app.

Guardians Personal Safety App Features:

Invite your friends and family to be your Guardians. Choose the people who you trust to see your location when needed.

Share your GPS location privately. Only your Guardians will be able to see where you are and check on your safety.

Setup forever sharing. You can choose to share your location permanently with certain trusted contacts.

Notify your Guardians immediately when you are unsafe, using the ‘ I need help’ feature

feature Battery life, network strength, and phone status can be also shared. This can be vital information for your Guardians and your safety.

If you are already a Truecaller App user, you can sign in with one tap. If you’re not a Truecaller user, your phone number will be verified using a missed call or OTP. The Guardians app needs only three permissions: your location, contacts (so that you can select and invite your personal Guardians), and phone permission (to show your phone status to your Guardians).

You can select your own personal Guardians from your contact list, choose when to stop/start sharing location, and set up permanent sharing with selected Guardians.

If you are just sharing your location for a particular trip, Guardians works quietly in the background.

If you don’t feel safe or are facing an emergency situation, tap the emergency button to notify all your Guardians about your location and situation.

In Emergency Mode, your Guardians will be notified and will be able to precisely follow your location, know when you’ve reached your location, or be able to send help.

In the future, the Emergency mode will also have the ability to share your location with volunteer Guardians who may be in the vicinity where you’re seeking help.

Accepting help from the community is your choice. Soon, you can also get help from local law enforcement through the app – so that you can get help in the shortest span of time.

Download Guardians app is available from Google Play Store and Apple App Store. The company says that all the features are free to use there are no ads or premium tiers.