TRS MLC Kavitha Participated in Hanuman Chalisa Parayanam at Kondagattu

TRS MLC Kavitha Participated in Akhanda Hanuman Chalisa Parayanam in Kondagattu Hanuman temple as well as across the State. Kalavakuntla Kavitha appreciated Kondagattu Anjanna Seva Samithi for coming forward to take up parayanam in 10,000 temples across the State as well as in every household.

The MLC Kavitha participated in the launching of the 80 days long Hanuman Chalisa parayanam programme at the Kondagattu temple on Wednesday. Speaking on the occasion, she informed that the programme was taken up for the wellbeing of the people of the State.

Kondagattu hanuman chalisa programme will be telecast on various channels, she said and appealed to the people to recite hanuman chalisa at their houses while watching the live-telecast on their television channels.

Expressing happiness over bringing Ramakoti documents from Chennai, MLC Kavitha asked the devotees to take part in the Ramakoti statue inauguration programme by completing six crores Ramakoti documents in the coming 80 days. All arrangements have been made for devotees who would take hanuman Diksha.