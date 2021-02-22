Toonz Media Group launches OTT Platform ‘MyToonz’

Trivandrum: Technopark-based Toonz Media Group, one of the leading entertainment companies specializing in animation content production, has launched an exciting new OTT platform for kids and family entertainment called MyToonz. Toonz has tied up with multiple app stores, telecos, OTTs and connected TV companies around the world to make MyToonz available for consumers across platforms. The MyToonz app is now available on iOS, Android and Android TV playstores, as well as the Roku Video-on-Demand platform, Apple TV and Amazon Fire TV.

Toonz has also inked deal with telecommunication giant Airtel in India to integrate MyToonz on their app store. Airtel subscribers in India will be able to access the MyToonz digital library using the Airtel Xstream app. Besides this, the animation major has tied up with mobile tech services company U2opia Mobile to integrate MyToonzon various telco platforms in Latin America, Africa and Asia.

A first-of-its-kind exclusive kids OTT platform to be launched by an Indian entertainment company, MyToonzoriginates from the compelling need to create a safe and engaging entertainment destination for kids and families in the digital landscape.

“MyToonz will bea space where the whole family can come together to enjoy world-class content. We have envisaged MyToonz as the go-to destination for kids to watch safe, fun and nutritious content, which will be available in multiple global languages. All MyToonz programming is compliant with international safety standards for child viewing. We have also given a conscious thrust to co-viewing, to encourage families to watch and enjoy together,” said Toonz Media Group CEO P. Jayakumar.

“Kids are emerging as the fastest growing audiences in the OTT ecosystem, it only becomes imperative that we have content that is highly engaging juxtaposed with safety and education on Airtel Xstream. Our partnership with MyToonz will help us in bringing more of such responsible content for our young audiences.” said Sudipta Banerjee, Chief Product and Technology Officer, Wynk.

“We are excited to partner with Toonz Media Group to take their unique genre of universal animation content, My Toonz, to our global telecom partners. At U2opia Mobile, we aim to drive great value to our customers through bundling and other creative distribution opportunities,” said Sumesh Menon, Co-founder and Managing Director of U2opia Mobile.

Toonz Media Network, the digital division of the company, already has a formidable digital presence with a bouquet of 18 YouTube channels, 15 million+ subscribers & 350 million+ viewership per month on YouTube alone. Besides this, the division is also live on multiple Video-on-Demand (VoD) platforms as well as the platforms of various Smart TVs &Telcos.

With MyToonz, the company seeks to take its impressive catalogue of premium content, including international co-productions with the top studios and productions houses in the world, to kids and families across the globe.

The MyToonz library will launch with over 1500 half hours of content, with new content being added every week. The library includes movies and episodic content across different genres. Besides English, there are dedicated playlists in Spanish, Russian and Hindi languages. The content on platform has been categorized to be targeted at pre-schoolers, upper pre-schoolers and early teens. The programming is also carefully curated to provide quality entertainment to kids and families through fun, educational, safe, non-violent and environmentally sensitive content that celebrates diversity. The MyToonz library can also be accessed online over the website www.mytoonz.com.