Well-known Telugu YouTube anchor, journalist and actor Thummala Narsimha Reddy aka TNR Passed Away Due to COVID-19 Complication. Popular as TNR, he breathed his last at a private hospital in Hyderabad, where he was admitted a couple of days ago. Journalist TNR had tested positive for Covid-19 and was under home isolation. The family shifted him to a hospital after the drop in his oxygen level.

TNR was popular as a YouTube anchor for his interviews with celebrities on the channel ‘Frankly Speaking with TNR‘. He also acted in few Telugu films as a character artist. He had worked as an assistant to writer and actor L.B. Sriram. TNR acted in movies like ‘Boni’, ‘Nene Raju Nene Mantri, ‘George Reddy’, ‘Subrahmanyapuram’ and ‘Uma Maheswara Ugra Roopasya’. Telugu film industry and journalist fraternity condoled the death of TNR.

Shocked to hear that TNR gaaru passed away .. have seen few of his interviews and he was the best when it came to his research and ability to get his guests to speak their heart out . Condolences and strength to the family 🙏🏼 — Nani (@NameisNani) May 10, 2021

Shocked to hear that my friend TNR passed away .. Condolences and strength to the family 🙏🏼 pic.twitter.com/1iZGhR8zJP — BANDLA GANESH. (@ganeshbandla) May 10, 2021

Unbelievable and shocking

It’s very hard to digest and painful to know my friend TNR is no more

My deepest Condolences to their family#corona show some mercy

We can’t take this any more 😭 pic.twitter.com/jXIHWP7pYP — Director Maruthi (@DirectorMaruthi) May 10, 2021

It’s really Disturbing to hear that TNR’s sudden demise..He is such a soft spoken gentleman… We miss you sir.. #RIP

My deepest Condolences and strength to the family. — Anil Ravipudi (@AnilRavipudi) May 10, 2021

