Well-known Telugu YouTube anchor, journalist and actor Thummala Narsimha Reddy aka TNR Passed Away Due to COVID-19 Complication. Popular as TNR, he breathed his last at a private hospital in Hyderabad, where he was admitted a couple of days ago. Journalist TNR had tested positive for Covid-19 and was under home isolation. The family shifted him to a hospital after the drop in his oxygen level.

TNR was popular as a YouTube anchor for his interviews with celebrities on the channel Frankly Speaking with TNR‘. He also acted in few Telugu films as a character artist. He had worked as an assistant to writer and actor L.B. Sriram. TNR acted in movies like ‘Boni’, ‘Nene Raju Nene Mantri, ‘George Reddy’, ‘Subrahmanyapuram’ and ‘Uma Maheswara Ugra Roopasya’. Telugu film industry and journalist fraternity condoled the death of TNR.

