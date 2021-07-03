Tirath Singh Rawat Resigns as Uttarakhand CM After 4 Months of He Took Charge

Advertisement

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Tirath Singh Rawat Resigns, less than 4 months after taking over, and hours after holding a press conference to talk about the achievements of his government. Tirath Singh Rawat reached Raj Bhavan at around 11 pm with Cabinet colleagues and handed over his resignation to Governor Baby Rani Maurya, citing the constitutional provision requiring him to get elected to the Assembly within six months, and the unlikelihood of that.

Uttarakhand CM Tirath Singh Rawat Resigns:

Speaking to media persons after submitting his resignation, Tirath Singh Rawat thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, and BJP president J P Nadda for trusting him with the post. “Considering the constitutional crisis… I found it appropriate to resign,” he said.