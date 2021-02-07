Home News Three Die in Different accidents in Nalgonda
Three Die in Different accidents in Nalgonda

By Theprimetalks

Three die in different accidents in nalgonda

Three persons died in different road accidents in the Nalgonda district on Sunday. In one accident, two vegetable sellers died on the spot when a lorry turned turtle at Cherukupally of Dindi Mandal in Nalgonda district on Sunday morning. The victims were identified as Narsimha Rao and Venkateshwar Rao of Keesara in the Krishna district of Andhra Pradesh.

They were coming to Dindi in a cement loaded lorry from Devarakonda to sell their vegetables. Dindi police rushed to the spot and shifted the bodies of the two victims to an area hospital at Devarakonda for autopsy.

In a hit-and-run case, an unidentified person was crushed to death by an unidentified vehicle near the Indira Gandhi statue on Narketpally-Adhanki by-pass road on the outskirts of Nalgonda. The identity of the victim yet to be established.

