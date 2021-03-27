Thellavarithe Guruvaram Movie Review has Received Mixed Talk from the Public. Thellavarithe Guruvaram Telugu romantic comedy film starring Sri Simha, Misha Narang, Chitra Shukla, Rajeev Kanakala, Satya, Ajay, Viva Harsha has written by Nagendra Pilla and Directed by Manikanth Gelli and jointly produced by Rajani Korrapati and Ravindra Benerjee Muppaneni under the banners of Vaaraahi Chalana Chitram and Loukya Entertainments. Let’s See Thellavarithe Guruvaram Movie Review and Rating, Hit or Flop Talk:

Thellavarithe Guruvaram Movie Story:

The film starts with the wedding festivities of Veeru (Sri Simha) and Madhu (Misha Narang) are engaged to each other and are set to marry. Just before the wedding day, Veeru takes off from his own wedding and collides with Madhu who is also fleeing from her wedding with Veeru. After listening to each other’s stories, they decide to elope together. The duo’s reasons for leaving their own wedding and their fate after the great escape forms the rest of the film.

“Thellavarithe Guruvaram” is the latest addition to the movies whose stories take place over one night. Such stories run on expected lines. Director Manikanth Gelli attempts a light-hearted rom-com with Thellavarithe Guruvaram, before you enter the cinema hall, you know the ending of the Thellavarithe Guruvaram story – the hero and heroine will get married after the sun rises. It is the night, that is where the drama takes place.

As an idea a couple who is forced to get married much against their interest discovering love between them throughout the night is interesting. The Filmmakers must have excited with the initial set up of “Thellavarithe Guruvaram” to green light this project. The triangular love story is the least bit engaging. Go ahead and watch this movie to see delightful acting and comedy, and especially if you love jaunty films. Thellavarithe Guruvaram Movie Hit or Flop Depends on the film Boxoffice Collections.

Thellavarithe Guruvaram Movie Verdict:

Overall, Thellavarithe Guruvaram Film shows that it’s not just women, Even men have their insecurities and fears when they’re trying the knot.

Thellavarithe Guruvaram Movie Rating: 2/5.