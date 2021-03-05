Home News The New Malayalam OTT platform Matinee set to be launched on March...
EntertainmentNews

The New Malayalam OTT platform Matinee set to be launched on March 12th

OTT platform Matinee is not only a Movie viewing platform, it also provides a platform for any aspirants to exhibit their talents.

By Theprimetalks

-

The new Malayalam OTT platform Matinee set to be launched on March 12th

The already crowded OTT space in Kerala is going to witness yet another OTT platform release this year. The OTT platform named Matinee is all set for the launch in March. Apart from streaming movies and original content, Matinee is also planning to bridge the Malayalam film industry and movie aspirants on their platform. Malayalam Film production Designer Badusha and Actor-Producer Shinoy are the Founders of the new OTT platform.

Speaking to Media about the platform, Shinoy Mathew said, “The primary fact is that the OTT platform Matinee is not only a Movie viewing platform, it also provides a platform for any aspirants to exhibit their talents. The tagline of the platform is “The show before the first show”. 

Shinoy continued, “When I was trying to enter the film industry, I didn’t know whom to approach or how to approach, knowing all the hardships with the right intentions to make all the aspirants together their talents knocked at all avenues,  Matinee was designed and developed. We are trying to bridge the Malayalam cinema industry and the cinema lovers and aspirants. 

As part of the launch, Matinee is conducting a “DIRECTORS HUNT” for movie makers. “We will choose 30 young talents to direct original content for the platform. The launch of the OTT platform is tentatively scheduled for March 12,” concluded Shinoy.

