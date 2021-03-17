The Married Woman Ranks number 2 on Ormax most viewed list

The OTT platforms to stand out amongst competition often display false numbers for viewers in terms of viewership. Ormax is a media consulting firm that keeps an ethical check on these. Last week, Ormax placed ALTBalaji’s urban relationship drama, The Married Woman Ranks number 2 with an incredible 2.7 million views. Tough competition to Disney+ Hotstar’s 1962: The War In The Hills and finishing ahead of Netflix’s Bombay Begums, MX Player’s Chakravyuh: An Inspector Virkar Crime Thriller and Amazon Prime’s Coming 2 America.

The Married Woman is an urban relationship drama unlike any other, addressing all kinds of social issues people battled with and still battle with but maybe more subtly these days hence making the show relatable for all. The Married Woman web series has two lovely women at the centre of it. The story depicts how they get through traumatizing tragedies in their lives with the support of one another.

The Married Woman web series cast Ridhi Dogra and Monica Dogra in the lead along with exceptionally talented actors, Imaad Shah, Ayesha Raza, Rahul Vohra, Divya Seth Shah, Nadira Babbar, and Suhaas Ahuja, among others.