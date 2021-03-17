Home Entertainment The Married Woman Ranks number 2 on Ormax most viewed list
EntertainmentNewsWeb Series

The Married Woman Ranks number 2 on Ormax most viewed list

ALTBalaji’s urban relationship drama The Married Woman ranks number 2 on Ormax’s most viewed list

By Theprimetalks

-

The Married Woman Ranks number 2 on Ormax most viewed list
The Married Woman Ranks number 2 on Ormax most viewed list

The OTT platforms to stand out amongst competition often display false numbers for viewers in terms of viewership. Ormax is a media consulting firm that keeps an ethical check on these. Last week, Ormax placed ALTBalaji’s urban relationship drama, The Married Woman Ranks number 2 with an incredible 2.7 million views. Tough competition to Disney+ Hotstar’s 1962: The War In The Hills and finishing ahead of Netflix’s Bombay Begums, MX Player’s Chakravyuh: An Inspector Virkar Crime Thriller and Amazon Prime’s Coming 2 America.

The Married Woman is an urban relationship drama unlike any other, addressing all kinds of social issues people battled with and still battle with but maybe more subtly these days hence making the show relatable for all. The Married Woman web series has two lovely women at the centre of it. The story depicts how they get through traumatizing tragedies in their lives with the support of one another.

The Married Woman web series cast Ridhi Dogra and Monica Dogra in the lead along with exceptionally talented actors, Imaad Shah, Ayesha Raza, Rahul Vohra, Divya Seth Shah, Nadira Babbar, and Suhaas Ahuja, among others.

RELATED ARTICLES

Entertainment

Ormax Cinematix a film campaign tracking tool launched in 9 languages

Theprimetalks -
With the audience slowly returning to movie theatres post the COVID-19 pandemic, media consulting firm Ormax Media has announced the relaunch and expansion of...
Read more
Web Series

The Married Woman Web Series Online Streaming on ALTBalaji, ZEE5

Theprimetalks -
The Married Woman Web Series Starring Ridhi Dogra, Monica Dogra, Suhaas Ahuja, Rahul Vohra, Ayesha Raza Mishra, others and Directed by Sahir Raza. The...
Read more
Entertainment

ALTBalaji launches #ALTerTHENORMS, a brand campaign to re-define societal tags this Women’s Day

Theprimetalks -
Homegrown OTT platform, ALTBalaji has initiated a social media campaign, to break the existing norms and notions slapped on women. To explain the concept...
Read more
Entertainment

ALTBalaji launches #MarchingToALT campaign, an initiative to convert audience into subscribers

Theprimetalks -
ALTBalaji, one of India’s leading homegrown multi-device Subscription Video On Demand (SVOD) platforms, has recently announced its new campaign, an initiative to keep its...
Read more
News

ALTBalaji launches the #MarchingToALT campaign

Theprimetalks -
ALTBalaji, one of India’s leading homegrown multi-device Subscription Video On Demand (SVOD) platforms, has recently announced its new campaign, an initiative to keep its...
Read more
News

59% of ALTBalaji’s Audience are from the non-metros, reveals Q3 FY21 results

Theprimetalks -
ALTBalaji’s current Q3 FY21 result showcases 59% of its audience coming from Hindi-speaking markets which in turn pushes ALTBalaji to provide their audience with...
Read more

Latest Posts

Load more

Leave a reply

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Facebook Instagram Pinterest Twitter Youtube
© 2021 Theprimetalks.com All Rights Reserved.