The Legend of Hanuman was the top binged show with 8.55 Million unique viewership

COTT shared its report on week 5 of 2021, where Disney+ Hotstar was the top platform with 21.30 Million unique viewers translating to a reach of 3.71%. maintaining the position VOOT remained in 2nd place with 3.4% whereas third place was taken by MX Player with 2.35% followed by Sony Liv with 2.22% and Zee5 with 1.95%. Jeet Ki Zid was the top show with 28.68 Million unique viewers translating to a reach of 5% in COTT week 5. The new series Legend of Hanuman came in 2nd place with 4.68%.

The Legend of Hanuman is an Indian animated mythological fantasy streaming television series created by Sharad Devarajan, Jeevan J. Kang, and Charuvi Agrawal for Hotstar. When the power-hungry Ravan tore through the world to unleash evil, in his way stood a humble vaanar awoken to his divinity to become an immortal legend that’s Hanuman. 3rd place was taken by college Romance season 2 by 3.87% and criminal justice behind the closed door by 3.14%.

The Legend of Hanuman was the top binged show with 8.55 Million unique viewers translating to a reach of 1.49%. The series is getting lots of love from the audience. The 2nd place is taken by jeet kizidd with 1.45% and the 3rd place is taken by college romance season 2 with 1.12% followed by Tandav with 0.9% and Love scandals & Doctors by 0.86%.