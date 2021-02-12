Home News The Legend of Hanuman was the top binged show with 8.55 Million...
News

The Legend of Hanuman was the top binged show with 8.55 Million unique viewership

By Theprimetalks

-

COTT Week 4: Jeet Ki Zidd became the topped binged show with 12.86 Million unique viewers

COTT shared its report on week 5 of 2021, where Disney+ Hotstar was the top platform with 21.30 Million unique viewers translating to a reach of 3.71%. maintaining the position VOOT remained in 2nd place with 3.4% whereas third place was taken by MX Player with 2.35% followed by Sony Liv with 2.22% and Zee5 with 1.95%. Jeet Ki Zid was the top show with 28.68 Million unique viewers translating to a reach of 5% in COTT week 5. The new series Legend of Hanuman came in 2nd place with 4.68%.

The Legend of Hanuman is an Indian animated mythological fantasy streaming television series created by Sharad Devarajan, Jeevan J. Kang, and Charuvi Agrawal for Hotstar. When the power-hungry Ravan tore through the world to unleash evil, in his way stood a humble vaanar awoken to his divinity to become an immortal legend that’s Hanuman. 3rd place was taken by college Romance season 2 by 3.87% and criminal justice behind the closed door by 3.14%.

The Legend of Hanuman was the top binged show with 8.55 Million unique viewers translating to a reach of 1.49%.  The series is getting lots of love from the audience. The 2nd place is taken by jeet kizidd with 1.45% and the 3rd place is taken by college romance season 2 with 1.12% followed by Tandav with 0.9% and Love scandals & Doctors by 0.86%.

RELATED ARTICLES

Web Series

Live Telecast Season 1 Online Streaming on Disney+ Hotstar

Theprimetalks - 0
Live Telecast Starring Kajal Aggarwal, Vaibhav Reddy, Kayal Anandhi, Priyanka, Selva, Daniel Annie Pope, and Subbu Panchu Arunachalam, Watch Live Telecast web series has...
Read more

Latest Posts

Load more

Leave a reply

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Facebook Instagram Pinterest Twitter Youtube
© 2021 Theprimetalks.com All Rights Reserved.