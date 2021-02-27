The Girl on the Train Review: A psychological thriller with too many arbitrary twists for its own good, The Girl On The Train, a Netflix presentation, runs out of steam pretty quickly and degenerates into a bumpy ride. The Girl on the Train film written and directed by Ribhu Dasgupta deviates sharply, and frequently, from the source material British author Paula Hawkins’ bestseller of the same title that yielded an Emily Blunt-fronted Hollywood movie in 2016 and loses its way in a maze of cliches. The Girl on the Train Cast Parineeti Chopra, Avinash Tiwary, Aditi Rao Hydari. The Girl On The Train Online premiered on Netflix from (February 26, 2021) and people have been talking about it ever since then.

The Girl on the Train Film Story:

Once feisty lawyer Mira Kapoor (Parineeti Chopra) is spiralling under the trauma of losing her child, a husband she had loved and a career that was blossoming. one high-risk case at a time. Well, it doesn’t help either that an unfortunate car accident leaves her with a rare form of amnesia and she eventually turns into a massive alcoholic. But, hope crawls back into her life in the form of a woman. While frequenting the Redbridge-to-Greenwich train route every day, Mira Kapoor admires the beautiful home and life of who later comes to be known as Nusrat John (Aditi Rao Hydari). However, that solace is short-lived. Nusrat is found dead in a forest and Mira’s digital footprint places her at the crime scene.

Indianexpress.com: Parineeti Chopra’s The Girl on the Train film has the subtlety of Shatabadi Express

IOI: ‘The Girl On The Train’ is an earnest effort at reconstructing what is perceived as a cult-classic-in-the-making and the hard work the entire cast & crew has put in is palpable. A little more unabashed approach coupled with sharper snipping tools could have made this rendition Bollywood’s befitting answer to Tate Taylor’s Hollywood adaptation.

News18.com: Netflix’s The Girl on the Train wants to use the local train as the cohesive theme but the canvas of the story has a wide psychological reach to be contained within two stations. If you don’t get into nitpicking, The Girl on the Train offers good value for your time. However, truth be told, it had the potential of becoming a super intriguing watch, if only the director focussed a bit more on the characters’ internal journey.

NDTV.com: The film deviates sharply, and frequently, from the source material – British author Paula Hawkins’ bestseller of the same title that yielded an Emily Blunt-fronted Hollywood movie in 2016.

india.com: Another classic example of how to ruin a good book with a bad film. Also, can we have the Parineeti Chopra of Hasee Toh Phasee back, please?

The Girl On The Train Review koimoi: A Mysterious Journey With No Stops Led By A Deadly Kohl-Eyed Parineeti Chopra!.