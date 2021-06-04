The Family Man Season 2 starring Manoj Bajpayee, Samantha Akkineni, Priyamani, Sharib Hashmi, Seema Biswas, Darshan Kumar, Sharad Kelkar, Sunny Hinduja, Shreya Dhanwantary, Shahab Ali, Vedant Sinha, Mahek Thakur, Mime Gopi, Ravindra Vijay, Devadarshini Chetan, Anandsami and N. Alagamperumal, has released on Amazon Prime Video. Let’s See The Family Man Season 2 Review, Story, Verdict, Rating.

The Family Man Season 2 Story:

The Family Man 2 story starts with the Sri Lankan government asking Indian PM to help them nab the LTTE chief Bhaskaran (Mime Gopi). On the other hand, Srikanth Tiwawi (Manoj Bajpayee) quits his undercover job and joins an IT firm. This is also the time when Sri Lankan PM is on a trip to India and seizing this as an opportunity, Bhaskaran(who is hiding in the UK) plans a meticulous attack. He brings in Raji (Samantha Akkineni) a well-trained LTTE soldier to kill the PM through a suicide mission. Left with no choice, Srikanth is brought back and is sent on a special mission to nab Raji.

The Family Man Season 2 Review and Rating:

The Family Man Season 2 is buoyed by an as-magnetic-as-ever central performance by Manoj Bajpayee and a sharp-as-a-needle star turn by Samantha Akkineni in the role of an unwavering Sri Lankan Tamil liberation fighter on a suicide mission. The Family Man Season 2 series, however, takes lives up to all the hype that was created. Raj and DK narrate the show in such a manner that excitement levels build with each passing episode until the climax. The production values and details that have gone into the making are amazing.

The Family Man Season 2 Verdict:

Overall, The Family Man Season 2 lives up to all the hype that was created and filled with gripping action, drama, and solid emotions, this is surely one of the best shows on Amazon Prime so far. Samantha Akkineni makes a terrific OTT debut and is a mind-blowing act as Raji and nail-biting sequences make The Family Man 2 a must-watch. Don’t miss it.

The Family Man Season 2 Rating: 3.5/5.