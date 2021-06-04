Watch The Family Man Season 2 Online in HD Streaming Now on Amazon Prime Video with Subtitles (Available in Telugu, Tamil, Hindi, English), The new season of The Family Man sees the return of Manoj Bajpayee’s Srikant Tiwari as he faces a new challenge with Raji, played by Samantha Akkineni. Fans and critics have binged watched and can’t express their happiness over Raj and DK’s web series. Netizens praised The Family Man 2 and especially Manoj Bajpayee and Samantha Akkineni’s powerful performances.

The Family Man Season 2 story continues from the major cliffhanger ending of season 1. Srikant and Suchitra’s relationship will be under tension as they try to save their marriage. Srikant leaves his career and ATS job to be with his family, however, his mind and heart are still on the ongoing operations in Tamil Nadu. The Fans will finally know what happened between Suchitra and Arvind that night. Srikant’s career will be in jeopardy as Kareem’s girlfriend will release the video in public containing the evidence regarding Kareem’s death and the current status of mission Zulfiqar will be revealed.

The Family Man Season 2 also features Priyamani, Sharib Hashmi, Seema Biswas, Darshan Kumar, Sharad Kelkar, Sunny Hinduja, Shreya Dhanwantary, Shahab Ali, Vedant Sinha, Mahek Thakur, Mime Gopi, Ravindra Vijay, Devadarshini Chetan, Anandsami, and N. Alagamperumal. Watch The Family Man Season 2 Online Streaming on Amazon Prime Video.