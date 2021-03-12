Home News The 63rd Grammy Awards 2021 Full Show Streaming Exclusively on SonyLIV
EntertainmentNews

The 63rd Grammy Awards 2021 Full Show Streaming Exclusively on SonyLIV

Watch The 63rd Grammy Awards Ceremony Streaming in India Exclusively on SonyLIV.

By Theprimetalks

-

The 63rd Grammy Awards 2021 Full Show Streaming Exclusively on SonyLIV

The 63rd GRAMMY Awards presented by The Recording Academy® will stream on Monday, March 15th, 05:30 AM IST, exclusively on SonyLIV. The 63rd Grammy Awards ceremony will be hosted by comedian, Trevor Noah. SonyLIV’s transmission of the 63RD Annual GRAMMY Awards is co-presented by Black & White. The 63rd Annual Grammy Awards presentation ceremony will not only showcase the world’s most prominent artists competing in various categories but will also feature captivating performances by spectacular names across pop, classical, jazz, rap, R&B, and rock music genres.

GRAMMY’s top nominees include Beyoncé (9), Dua Lipa (6), Roddy Ricch (6), Taylor Swift (6), Brittany Howard (5), John Beasley (4), Justin Bieber (4), Phoebe Bridgers (4), DaBaby (4), Billie Eilish (4), David Frost (4), and Megan Thee Stallion (4). While we just can’t wait to know who all will take the GRAMMY home, but the biggest and brightest names like Black Pumas, Cardi B, Brandi Carlile, DaBaby, Doja Cat, Mickey Guyton, Haim, Brittany Howard, Miranda Lambert, Lil Baby, Chris Martin, John Mayer, and Post Malone will be taking the centre stage at the celebrated awards night.

Taking India to the international awards are Neha Mahajan and Anoushka Shankar. Neha has been credited for the song Mi Sangre, which is one of the tracks of Ricky Martin’s album, Pausa, that has been nominated in the Best Latin Pop or Urban Album category. Whereas sitar player Anoushka Shankar’s album Love Letters has been nominated in the Best Global Music Album category. For the album Love Letter, singer Shilpa Rao has collaborated with Anoushka.

Below is the list of nominations under the much-anticipated category – Record of the Year and Song of the Year. Also, Read (the top 10 best ott platforms)

RECORD OF THE YEAR

Black Parade

Beyoncé

Colors

Black Pumas

Rockstar

DaBaby

Say So

Doja Cat

Everything I Wanted

Billie Eilish

Don’t Start Now

Dua Lipa

Circles

Post Malone

Savage

Megan Thee Stallion

SONG OF THE YEAR

Black Parade

Denisia Andrews, Beyoncé, Stephen Bray, Shawn Carter, Brittany Coney, Derek James Dixie, Akil King, Kim “Kaydence” Krysiuk & Rickie “Caso” Tice

The Box

Samuel Gloade & Rodrick Moore

Don’t Start Now

Caroline Ailin, Ian Kirkpatrick, Dua Lipa & Emily Warren

Cardigan

Aaron Dessner & Taylor Swift

Everything I Wanted

Billie Eilish O’Connell & Finneas O’Connell

Circles

Louis Bell, Adam Feeney, Kaan Gunesberk, Austin Post & Billy Walsh

I Can’t Breathe

Dernst Emile II, H.E.R. & Tiara Thomas

If The World Was Ending

Julia Michaels & JP Saxe

Amogh Dusad, Head- Programming and New Initiatives, Digital, says,  “GRAMMYs are the most renowned and coveted awards within the music industry.  We’re sure that music aficionados in India will be excited as SonyLIV exclusively streams the award night in India.” Watch the music industry’s biggest GRAMMY Awards night on Monday, March 15th, 05:30 AM IST, only on SonyLIV.

RELATED ARTICLES

News

Applause Entertainment and SonyLIV announce the 2nd season of the Scam franchise – The Telgi Story

Theprimetalks -
Applause Entertainment has officially announced that the second season of the Scam franchise will feature the story of the 2003 Stamp Paper Scam by...
Read more
News

SonyLIV becomes exclusive home to the WWE content in India

Theprimetalks -
WWE fans in India can stream thousands of hours of all-action, live entertainment, and on-demand via WWE Network, which is now available exclusively on...
Read more
MovieReviews

JL 50 Review – ‘Desi’ sci-fi takes flight

Theprimetalks -
JL 50 Review: JL 50 Starring Abhay Deol, Pankaj Kapur, Piyush Mishra, Rajesh Sharma, Ritika Anand and Directed by Shailender Vyas. JL50 web series...
Read more
Technology

SonyLIV Mobile App Crossed 100 Million Download on Google Play Store

Theprimetalks -
India’s first premium video on demand platform (VOD) SonyLIV mobile App crossed 100 Million Download on Google Play Store. Launched in 2013, the SonyLIV...
Read more

Latest Posts

Load more

Leave a reply

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Facebook Instagram Pinterest Twitter Youtube
© 2021 Theprimetalks.com All Rights Reserved.