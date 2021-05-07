Thank You Brother Movie Review: Thank You Brother Movie premiere directly on the Aha OTT platform on May 7th. Thank You Brother Movie Cast Anasuya Bharadwaj, Viraj Ashwin, Viva Harsha, Kadambari Kiran, Archana Ananth, and Anish Kuruvilla in pivotal roles and directed by Ramesh Raparthi While the music of Thank You Brother Telugu Movie Music is composed by Guna Balasubramanian, Suresh Ragutu has handled the cinematography and Thank You Brother is bankrolled by Magunta Sarath Chandra Reddy and Tharaknath Bommi Reddy. Check out Thank You Brother Movie Review, Rating, Story, Verdict.

Thank You Brother Movie Story:

Thank You Brother story of two strangers a rich spoilt youngster Abhi (Viraj Ashwin) who loves to live life partying and wooing women, without a care in the world for anything else, and a pregnant woman Priya (Anasuya Bharadwaj) who loses her husband (Aadarsh) and is struggling in life. One Day both of them get stuck in a lift for several hours, a twist when Priya’s labor pain begins while they still wait for help to arrive, turning both their lives upside down forms the crux of the story.

The Thank You Brother film revolves around two main characters. Abhi (Viraj Ashwin) is a spoilt brat whose life revolves around friends, parties and wooing women for one-night stands. Abhi loses his father at an early age and his mother Bhanu (Archana Ananth) gets remarried to Prem (Anish Kuruvilla), an alliance that Abhi doesn’t approve of and he ends up hating both of them. Given his irresponsible lifestyle, Bhanu cuts Abhi off financially, forcing him to fend for himself.

Elsewhere, Priya (Anasuya Bharadwaj) is a pregnant woman who loses her husband (Aadarsh Balakrishna) in a factory accident and she lives with her mother-in-law (Annapurnamma) With the sole breadwinner of the family no more, Priya decides to take up the responsibility. The paths of these two contrasting characters cross when they get stuck in an elevator together, placing them in a situation they had never foreseen. A twist when Priya’s labor pain begins while they still wait for help to arrive.

One of the refreshing aspects of Thank You Brother Movie is the fact that Director Ramesh Raparthi doesn’t shy away from showing pregnant women in their full element and tend to keep male characters away, especially when pregnant women are giving birth, but Ramesh Raparthi shows us that he’s ready to showcase what is perceived to be uncomfortable.

Thank You Brother Movie Cast Performance:

However, Anasuya Bharadwaj delivers a mature performance as the pregnant lady Priya and good presence whenever she comes on screen. Viraj Ashwin too is earnest in his approach and delivers a good performance as well and the other casts are best in their roles.

Thank You Brother Movie Verdict:

Overall, Thank You Brother Movie is Two souls, one elevator, and a shocking twist!

Thank You Brother Movie Rating: 3/5.