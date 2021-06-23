Advertisement

Actress Kangana Ranaut’s Thalaivi which is the biopic of late Tamil Nadu Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa has been Censored with ‘U’ Certificate. Vibri Media, one of the production houses bankrolling the Thalaivi movie, took to Twitter on Tuesday to share the news with fans. Thalaivi Tamil Version Censored with ‘U’ Certificate and for the Telugu and Hindi versions to be censored soon,”.

Thalaivi Tamil Version Censored with U Certificate:

Thalaivi Film is Helmed by filmmaker Vijay, Thalaivi will be released in three languages including Tamil, Hindi, and Telugu. Actor Arvind Swami has essayed the role of former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MG Ramachandran.

Watch Thalaivi Tamil Trailer:

Ahead of the Thalaivi trailer release, actor Kangana Ranaut spoke about the physical transformation she had to undergo in order to prepare and shoot for the role, in a social media post. “One day to go for the trailer launch of #ThalaiviGaining 20 kgs and losing it all back within a span of few months wasn’t the only challenge that I faced while filming this Epic Biopic, the wait is getting over just in few hours Jaya will be your forever (sic),” the tweet posted by team Kangana Ranaut on March 22.