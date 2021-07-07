Advertisement

Union Minister Thaawarchand Gehlot Appointed as Governor of Karnataka, I will live up to their expectation and do my job faithfully. I will try to resolve the issues within constitutional limits and with discussions,” Thawarchand Gehlot said, according to ANI. “I will be submitting my resignation from all the 3 positions including as the Rajya Sabha MP and Union minister of social justice and empowerment tomorrow in person,” Thawarchand Gehlot added.

Advertisement

Thaawarchand Gehlot Appointed as Governor of Karnataka:

Thaawarchand Gehlot, who served as the Union Minister of Social Justice and Empowerment, had also been the Leader of the House in Rajya Sabha since 2019. His appointment as Governor has left three vacancies—in the cabinet, Rajya Sabha, and the BJP parliamentary board, the apex decision-making body of the party. The Union Government will have to find Thaawarchand Gehlot’s replacement in the Upper House with the monsoon session of Parliament commencing on July 19.