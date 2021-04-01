Tenet full movie online streaming now on amazon prime video

Amazon Prime Video brings the premiere of the much-anticipated sci-fi, spy thriller, Tenet Full Movie Online from 31st March 2021 with Dubbed Versions in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu. From the mind that brought audiences across the globe films like Inception and the Christian Bale Batman Trilogy, Batman Begins, The Dark Knight and The Dark Knight Rises comes to the sci-fi thriller Tenet starring John David Washington, Elizabeth Debicki, Robert Pattinson, Michael Caine Kenneth Branagh and India’s own Dimple Kapadia.

Armed with only one word, Tenet, and fighting for the survival of the entire world, John David Washington, plays an international spy who journeys through a twilight world of international espionage on a mission that will unfold into something beyond real-time. Filmed across seven countries, this intense thriller will see a time-traveling protagonist risking his own life to stop the inevitable catastrophe that could be bigger than World War III and a nuclear holocaust. Will he make it back in time to save the world? Hold your breath to find out more.

Watch Tenet Full Movie Online on Amazon Prime Video

Amazon Prime Video members in India and across 240 countries and territories can stream Tenet Full Movie Online in HD from 31st March 2021 in English as well as Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu.