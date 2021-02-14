Saraswathi Creations Presenting Telugu Abbayi Gujarat Ammayi First Look Motion Poster Starring Bigg Boss Couple Akhil Sarthak and Monal Gajjar, are playing Dandiya on the poster with a fort in the background. Akhil Sarthak is seen in Telugu traditional wear while Monal Gajjar is dressed up as a Gujju.

Akhil Sarthak wrote, “Presenting our first web series poster “TELUGU ABBAYI GUJURAT AMMAYI”. Finally, a BIG DAY FOR ME AND I WANT ALL YOUR BLESSING AND LOVE FOR OUR FIRST PROJECT TOGETHER!” Monal Gajjar also shared the poster and sought the blessings of her fans and followers. She shared the Telugu Abbayi Gujarat Ammayi first look poster on Instagram too.

Telugu Abbayi Gujarat Ammayi is Written and Directed by “Bhaskar Bantupalli” Produced By “A.Bhaskar Rao” under the Banner “SARASWATHI CREATIONS” Music by “Saketh Komandhuri” DOP by A.D.Margal.

Akhil Sarthak, the Bigg Boss Telugu Season 4 runner-up shares a great bonding with actress Monal who also took part in the show. The audiences enjoyed their chemistry in the Bigg Boss house and the channel management reportedly saved Monal Gajjar from eviction several weeks only to witness a hike in TRP ratings.