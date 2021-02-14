Home Entertainment Telugu Abbayi Gujarat Ammayi First Look Poster
EntertainmentNewsTollywood

Telugu Abbayi Gujarat Ammayi First Look Poster

Telugu Abbayi Gujarat Ammayi Motion Poster Starring Akhil Sarthak and Monal Gajjar, are playing Dandiya on the poster with a fort in the background.

By Theprimetalks

-

Telugu Abbayi Gujarat Ammayi First Look Poster
Telugu Abbayi Gujarat Ammayi First Look Poster

Saraswathi Creations Presenting Telugu Abbayi Gujarat Ammayi First Look Motion Poster Starring Bigg Boss Couple Akhil Sarthak and Monal Gajjar, are playing Dandiya on the poster with a fort in the background. Akhil Sarthak is seen in Telugu traditional wear while Monal Gajjar is dressed up as a Gujju. 

Akhil Sarthak wrote, “Presenting our first web series poster “TELUGU ABBAYI GUJURAT AMMAYI”. Finally, a BIG DAY FOR ME AND I WANT ALL YOUR BLESSING AND LOVE FOR OUR FIRST PROJECT TOGETHER!” Monal Gajjar also shared the poster and sought the blessings of her fans and followers. She shared the Telugu Abbayi Gujarat Ammayi first look poster on Instagram too.

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by 𝐀𝐊𝐇𝐈𝐋𝐒𝐀𝐑𝐓𝐇𝐀𝐊 (@akhilsarthak_official)

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by M Monal Gajjar (@monal_gajjar)

Telugu Abbayi Gujarat Ammayi is Written and Directed by “Bhaskar Bantupalli” Produced By “A.Bhaskar Rao” under the Banner “SARASWATHI CREATIONS” Music by “Saketh Komandhuri” DOP by A.D.Margal.

Akhil Sarthak, the Bigg Boss Telugu Season 4 runner-up shares a great bonding with actress Monal who also took part in the show. The audiences enjoyed their chemistry in the Bigg Boss house and the channel management reportedly saved Monal Gajjar from eviction several weeks only to witness a hike in TRP ratings.

RELATED ARTICLES

Entertainment

Alludu Adhurs Movie Pre-Release Event LIVE Streaming Online

Theprimetalks - 0
Watch Alludu Adhurs Movie Pre-Release Event LIVE Streaming Online, Alludu Adhurs is an upcoming Indian Telugu-language romantic comedy film written and directed by Santosh...
Read more

Monal Eliminated From Bigg Boss Telugu 4

Theprimetalks - 0
Monal Eliminated: Very soon, we are going to see the grand finale of Bigg Boss Telugu Season 4 and my dear readers, this weekend...
Read more

Akhil Sarthak Is Pulihora Raja Of Bigg Boss Telugu 4 House

Theprimetalks - 0
Akhil Sarthak Is Pulihora Raja: Just a few days left for the Bigg Boss Telugu Season 4 grand finale. Bigg Boss Fans are waiting...
Read more

Monal Gajjar Eliminated From Bigg Boss Telugu 4

Theprimetalks - 0
Monal Gajjar Eliminated From Bigg Boss Telugu 4: After a high-voltage 13th week, the mini-screen audiences are awaiting the Saturday episode of Big Boss...
Read more

Latest Posts

Load more

Leave a reply

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Facebook Instagram Pinterest Twitter Youtube
© 2021 Theprimetalks.com All Rights Reserved.