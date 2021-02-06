Telangana: tswreis student wins gold at national junior athletics

Hyderabad: Nandini, a student of Social Welfare Residential Junior College, Narsingi, has become a star athlete from Telangana and captured everyone’s imagination with her gold-winning performance in long jump in the ongoing 36th National Junior Athletics Championships 2021, Guwahati.

Nandini, the daughter of a roadside tea seller proved the adage of there being a way where there is will, with her exhilarating gold winning performance in long jump and leaped 5.8m to clinch the gold medal in the event that began on Saturday.

Earlier, seeing Nandini’s consistency and commitment, Telangana Social Welfare Residential Educational Institutions Society (TSWREIS) secretary Dr RS Praveen Kumar had ensured world-class training for her under some of the finest athletics coaches in the country, including Dronacharya awardee Nagapuri Ramesh. Since then, Nandini has been sweating it out to make a mark in the field of athletics by participating in State and national-level competitions.

Nandini’s life thus is a heart-warming tale of sheer hard work and determination against insurmountable odds. Even during the recent Covid-19 lockdown, the Society ensured her training initially online and later, offline as well. The Society also ensured her fitness besides providing her with the right diet.

“I am looking forward to give 100 percent in international competitions and bring glory to our country and State by winning medals. My dream is an Olympic medal,” a jubilant Nandini said over phone. She is pursuing her intermediate first year in the MPC stream.

Earlier, she won two gold medals in long jump and 100 m hurdles at the Khelo India Youth Games, 2020, Guwahati and created a record by being the only girl from Telangana to clinch gold medals.

