Telangana to distribute free study material to government junior college students

The Telangana State government has decided to provide study material to all intermediate students studying in the government junior colleges free of cost, Education Minister, P Sabitha Indra Reddy said. The Telangana government was focusing on the overall development of students and setting new standards, said Sabitha Indra Reddy after unveiling study material prepared by the State government.

“Apart from government junior colleges, the study material should be distributed among students of KGBVs and Model Schools,” she directed officials of the Board of Intermediate Education. The study material was prepared by respective subject experts on par with corporate junior colleges, she said, adding that the decision taken by the government would benefit three lakh students.

The Minister directed officials to distribute the study material to students within a week. The study material will be also available on the website www.ebie.cgg.gov.in. The programme was attended by the Board of Intermediate Education Secretary Syed Omer Jaleel and other board officials.