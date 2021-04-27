Government of Telangana students of Classes 1 to 9 Directly promoted without exams, aided, and private unaided schools for the academic year 2020-21 to the next class. Besides, it has also declared summer holidays for all schools from April 27 to May 31 in light of the hardship caused due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The minister of the state of Telangana had announced in the press meet of April 25 that there would be no exams for students till Class 9 due to Covid-19 and none would be detained.

“The marks of Class 10 students will be evaluated on the basis of “objective criteria”, which will be developed by the Telangana SSC board. If any candidate is not satisfied with the marks awarded to him/ her, they will have an option to appear for the Board exam 2021. These exams may be held after the situation normalizes,” said Ramachandran, special chief secretary of the Telangana government, according to a tweet by ANI last week.