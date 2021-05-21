Telangana SSC Results 2021 Declared at bse.telangana.gov.in

Telangana SSC Results 2021: Over 5.21 lakh students who had enrolled in SSC have been declared pass by the Telangana Education Department. Of the total students, 4,495 students had failed the exam, however, students were also promoted to the TS Inter First Year. Nearly half of the students have got full marks or a 10/10 GPA. This year as many as 2.10 students got a 10/10 GPA. Telangana Students are given GPA or grade point assessments instead of marks as the results were announced without holding any exams.

This year, the state board has decided to finalize the Telangana SSC results 2021 by scaling up the formative assessment (FA) marks. Usually, the FA or formative assessment marks for only 20 percent of the total evaluation. Students can download their individual marks memos are available at the official websites, tbse.telangana.gov.in, result.cgg.gov.in.

How to Telangana SSC Results 2021:

Step 1: Visit the official website: results.bse.telangana.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the result link

Step 3: Log-in using credentials

Step 4: Result will be available, download, and take a printout for future reference.