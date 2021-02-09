Telangana ssc exam time table 2021 released

Telangana TS SSC Exam 2021: The Telangana School Education Department has released the time table for the Secondary School Certificate (SSC) examinations in Telangana. The TS SSC exam 2021 will start with a language paper on May 17. According to the schedule, SSC exams will conclude with the Social Studies paper on May 22. The OSSC exams will be held on May 24 and 25, while SSC vocational course (theory) is scheduled to take place on May 26. The SSC and OSSC exams will be conducted from 9.30 am to 12.45 pm, and the SSC Vocational course will be from 9.30 am to 11.30 am.

Due to the pandemic, the paper pattern has been changed this year. The students will now appear for six papers for six subjects instead of 11 papers earlier. As part of the new paper pattern. paper 1 and 2 of the first language, English, mathematics, general science (physics and biology), and social studies shall be merged into a single paper instead of two papers for each subject. There shall be no change in the second language paper.

Telangana SSC Exam Time Table 2021:

Date Subject May 17, 2021 First language May 18, 2021 Second language May 19, 2021 English May 20, 2021 Mathematics May 21, 2021 General Science paper (Physical Science/ Biological Science) May 22, 2021 Social Studies

May 24, 2021 OSSC Main Language paper-1 (Sanskrit and Arabic) May 25, 2021 OSSC Main Language paper-2 (Sanskrit and Arabic) May 26, 2021 SSC Vocational Course.

The paper will carry 80 marks and will provide more optional questions. The TS SSC exam time has also been increased by half an hour three hours 15 minutes from two hours 45 minutes, as per the notification.