Telangana slashes eamcet syllabus

Students appearing for the Telangana State Engineering, Agriculture, and Medical Common Entrance Test (TS EAMCET) 2021 will not have to scan the entire syllabus of the Intermediate. The Education Department has reduced the syllabus for the entrance test which is being planned after June 14.

Only 70 percent of the syllabus in the Intermediate second year will be considered for the TS EAMCET. However, the entire intermediate first-year syllabus will be covered for the entrance test. The first-year intermediate syllabus remained unchanged as students have already attended all physical classes during the academic year 2019-20.

This decision has been taken by the Education Department during a meeting convened by Special Chief Secretary, Education, Chitra Ramchandran with officials concerned here on Friday. The reduction of syllabus comes as the Board of Intermediate Education had cut down the syllabus for both first and second-year courses by 30 percent for the academic year 2020-21 because of the pandemic. The majority of the intermediate classes were held online.

Based on the syllabus and topics furnished by the BIE, the TS EAMCET syllabus will be notified by the Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE). Another relief for TS EAMCET aspirants might come in the way of question paper pattern. The TSCHE will constitute an expert committee that will recommend the question paper pattern of the entrance test.

“Syllabus and topics related to TS EAMCET 2021 will be decided based on the syllabus submitted by the BIE to the TSCHE. Major exams of the intermediate are concluding on May 13 besides there are CBSE board exams. After completion of inter exams, we need to give at least three to four weeks for students for preparation. There are plans to hold the TS EAMCET after June 14. A schedule will be announced depending on slots availability with the service provider,” TSCHE chairman Prof. T Papi Reddy said.

The officials also have decided not to make any changes in the weightage given to the intermediate marks in the TS EAMCET. A total of 1,43,326 candidates had registered for the engineering stream of the TS EAMCET 2020, of which 1,19,183 appeared and 89,734 qualified. In the AM stream, 78,981 candidates registered, 63,857 appeared and 59,113 qualified.

