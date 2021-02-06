Home News Telangana Inter Board warns Private Junior Colleges not to link exam fee...
NewsTelangana

Telangana Inter Board warns Private Junior Colleges not to link exam fee with Tuition fee

By Theprimetalks

-

Telangana: inter board warns private junior colleges not to link

Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) on Saturday directed all private junior colleges in the State not to link the examination fee with tuition fee. The Telangana Board made it clear to principals of all private junior colleges that examination fees from students should be accepted unconditionally. Any deviation noticed would be viewed seriously, it warned.

According to the fee payment schedule issued by the Board, first and second-year regular students, failed candidates (general and vocational) and attendance-exempted private candidates (without college study for humanities groups) can pay the exam fee till February 11.

Students can pay the exam fee with a late fee of Rs 100 from February 12 to 22 and with a late fee of Rs 500 from February 23 to March 2. Likewise, the exam fee with a late fee of Rs 1,000 can be paid from March 3 to 9. The exam fee will be accepted with a late fee of Rs 2,000 from March 10 to 16.

The examination fee for the intermediate first year regular general courses is Rs.480 and Rs.670 for regular vocational courses. In the case of the intermediate second-year regular general humanities courses, students have to pay the exam fee of Rs.480, while for the science streams the exam fee including practicals is Rs.670.

RELATED ARTICLES

News

Archaka Ratha Yatra begins from Yadadri

Theprimetalks - 0
Archaka Ratha Yatra of Dhoopa Deepa Naivedhya Devalaya Archakas Association began at Yadadri on Saturday amid chants of Veda mantras for the strengthening of...
Read more
News

T-Wallet to incorporate RuPay Card for safe and secure e-transactions

Theprimetalks - 0
The Telangana government’s digital payment app T-Wallet is all set to make e-payments to the next level by incorporating the RuPay card facility to...
Read more
News

Kalyanalaxmi A Role Model to the Country: Koppula Eshwar

Theprimetalks - 0
Welfare Minister Koppula Eshwar has said Telangana had become a role model for the country by implementing Kalyanalaxmi and Shaadi Mubarak schemes. The minister...
Read more
News

Narendra Modi Rule worse than the Pre-Independence British Rule: Kunamneni

Theprimetalks - 0
BJP led NDA government rule in the country was worse than the pre-Independence British rule, alleged CPI senior leader Kunamneni Sambasiva Rao. The government’s...
Read more
Education

TS PECET 2020 Final Phase Counselling from Feb 8

Theprimetalks - 0
TS PECET 2020 second and final phase counseling for admissions into BPEd and UG DPEd courses offered by various universities in the Telangana State...
Read more
News

World Class Driving Institute Ready for Inauguration in Sircilla

Theprimetalks - 0
The dream project of local MLA and IT minister KT Rama Rao to set up a world-class institution to train people in driving various...
Read more

Latest Posts

Load more

Leave a reply

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Facebook Instagram Pinterest Twitter Youtube
© 2021 Theprimetalks.com All Rights Reserved.