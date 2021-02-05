Telangana high court issues notice to state over sand transport

A two-judge panel of the Telangana High Court on Friday comprising Chief Justice Hima Kohli and Justice B Vijayasen Reddy ordered notice to the State government over the alleged illegal transport of sand to the Mallannasagar project from Banda Kothapalli of Yadadri-Bhongir district.

Mangapanda Komaraiah filed an appeal after a single judge upheld the May 2020 proceeding of the government on the transfer of sand. He said the transport of sand to non-local areas is contrary to the Sand Mining Rules, 2005, and complained that the proceeding lacks a resolution of the village panchayat. The panel adjourned the case for the government’s response.

Police permissions on public meetings

The same panel sought the response of the State government on a public interest litigation case complaining about the actions of police over permissions for public meetings. Petitioners MD Shafiquzzaman and Syed Ghouse Moinuddin Quadri highlighted various violations by police including denying permission and delaying permission till the last minute. Further, their limiting of the number of speakers and participants, changing and reducing the time of the meeting, frisking, taking video of the public assembly violates the fundamental rights and also the Police Act, 1861, and Hyderabad Police Act, 1348, they said.

Senior counsel L Ravichander pointed out how the fundamental right to freedom of speech and assembly was threatened and infringed by the unauthorized actions of the police. He informed the panel that many citizens were compelled to approach the court to obtain permissions though it was not mandatory to obtain a license from police according to the said Acts. The panel adjourned the case giving a final opportunity to the State to submit its counter.