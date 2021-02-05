Telangana govt issues order permitting 100% occupancy in theatres

The Telangana State government has issued orders permitting theatre owners to screen movies with 100 percent occupancy. Following relaxations given by the Ministry of Information & Broadcasting, the State government has passed orders permitting managements to enhance seating capacity to 100 percent in theatres and multiplexes.

Theatre owners were asked to duly follow Standard Operating Protocols laid by the government. Earlier, the government has allowed the reopening of cinema halls across the State in December with 50 percent of seating capacity due to the Covid-19 pandemic.