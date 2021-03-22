Home Telangana Telangana Govt Employees Get 30% Salary Hike Under 11th PRC
Telangana

Telangana Govt Employees Get 30% Salary Hike Under 11th PRC

Chief Minister KCR announced a 30% salary hike for all the Telangana government employees under the 11th Pay Revision Commission (PRC)

By Theprimetalks

KCR announced Telangana Govt Employees Get 30% Salary Hike Under 11th Pay Revision Commission (PRC). KCR told the State Legislative Assembly that the orders will come into force with effect from April 1, 2021. He also announced raising the superannuation age for employees and teachers up to 61 years. In the 2018 election manifesto, Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) party had promised to increase the retirement age from 58 to 61 years. The Telangana Govt Employees salary hike will benefit around 9.17 lakh employees working in the state.

KCR also announced increasing the gratuity at retirement for the employees from Rs 12 lakh to Rs 16 lakh. The government also decided to reduce the age limit from 75 years to 70 years for a 15 percent additional quantum of pension to the retired government employees and teachers. The government has decided to extend the family pension policy to the family members of the CPS (Contributory Pension Scheme) employees who died while on duty.

Telangana govt employees get 30% salary hike under 11th prc
The Telangana chief minister KCR said the government employees, teachers who played an inspirational role in achieving Telangana state, are participating with the same commitment in the development of their own state, and with their co-operation, the fruits of welfare and development are reaching the people successfully.

“This time also Telangana government by revising the pay scales of employees, teachers, and pensioners, took a decision to increase the salaries of contract employees, outsourcing employees, Home Guards, Anganwadis, Asha Workers, SERP Employees, Vidya Volunteers, KGBV, Sarva Siksha Abhiyaan employees, VRAs, VAOs, Grant in Aid, Work charged, daily wage and other employees i.e., totaling about 9,17,797 employees who are working as part of Government machinery,” he said.

