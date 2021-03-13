Teddy movie review and rating by critics

Teddy Movie Starring Arya, Sayyeshaa, Sathish, Sakshi Agarwal, Karunakaran, Magizh Thirumeni has Direct OTT Release on Disney Plus Hotstar and Teddy Movie Review and Rating’s Reveciving Positive Talk from the Audiences, Critics. Teddy Tamil Movie is directed by Shakthi Soundar Rajan and bankrolled by KE Gananavel Raja under the banner Studio Green.

Teddy Tamil Movie Story:

Teddy Story about Sree Vidhya aka Sree (Sayyeshaa) gets kidnapped by an organ trafficking mafia. She falls in a coma due to overdosage of drugs, and her soul enters a teddy bear. Sree, in the form of Teddy, befriends a genius scholar named Shiva (Arya). How Shiva helps her find her real self thickens the plot.

Teddy Movie Review by Critics:

filmibeat.com: Teddy emerges as an entertaining watch in the first half but loses its grip in the second half. But still, the unique storyline, performances, and Arya-Sayyeshaa’s impeccable chemistry make this fantasy action film worth a watch.

indianexpress.com: We get a water-down love story that squeezes all excitement and tension out of big ideas like an international human organ racket, out-of-body experience, eidetic memory, and walking and talking teddy bear.

Teddy Movie Review IOI: THE AMUSING ACTS OF THE TEDDY BEAR AND ITS CHEMISTRY WITH ARYA ENTERTAINS THE VIEWERS, BUT THE FILM ENDS UP AS A PARTLY ENGAGING FARE, THANKS TO A SLEW OF INCOHERENT SEQUENCES.

indiatoday.in: Overall, Arya and his teddy bear shine in this medical thriller, which could have been made better.

behindwoods.com: Kids will enjoy Teddy, in spite of the engagement issues.