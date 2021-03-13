Home Entertainment Teddy Movie Online Streaming on Disney+ Hotstar
Teddy Movie Online Streaming on Disney+ Hotstar

Watch Teddy Movie Online Streaming in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam on Disney Plus Hotstar VIP.

By Theprimetalks

Watch teddy movie online streaming on hotstar
Watch Teddy Movie Online Streaming on Hotstar

Teddy Movie Starring Actor Arya, Sayyeshaa Saigal, Sathish, Sakshi Agarwal, Karunakaran, Magizh Thirumeni has Direct OTT Release, Watch Teddy Movie Online in HD Streaming Now on Disney Plus Hotstar with Subtitles. Teddy Movie revolves around the story of a teddy bear which has the soul of a girl and her intriguing past. Arya as Shiva plays the role of a scholar who is on a mission to save the soft toy from the baddies and get the soul back to its original human form.

Though the unique concept of the Teddy Movie received a huge response, looks like the audience is not quite impressed with Teddy and is reportedly garnering average reviews from both critics and the audience. Notably, the fantasy thriller is the first film to have an Indian company design the animated character. Teddy Movie is directed by Written and directed by Shakti Soundar Rajan, bankrolled by KE Gananavel Raja under the banner Studio Green.

Watch Teddy Movie Online Streaming now in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam on Disney Plus Hotstar VIP.

