Tatva Chintan IPO Allotment: How to check application status

The Tatva Chintan IPO Allotment, which was subscribed a whopping 180 times, has been finalized today. In fact, the ₹500 crores IPO was fully subscribed within hours of opening. The retail segment was subscribed 35 times, while qualified institutional buyers (QIBs) 185 times and non-institutional investors 512 times. Investors who had applied for Tatva Chintan shares can check the allotment status on the website of its registrar, Link Intime India Private Ltd, and BSE.

How to Check Tatva Chintan IPO Allotment:

The IPO share allocation can be checked on the BSE’s website.

Select Equity and Issue Name (Tatva Chintan); enter Application Number and PAN Number

Number Click on the Search button to know the application status.

Alternatively, you can also check the allotment status on the IPO register’s website by following a few easy steps. Investors have to first select either PAN, Application Number, or DP Client ID, select company name (Tatva Chintan – IPO), enter either PAN Number, Application Number, or DP Client ID; click on the Search button to know whether the shares were allotted to you or not. The shares of Tatva Chintan will start trading on both BSE and NSE from July 29.