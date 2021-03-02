Tadap First Look Poster Talk: Ahan Shetty hugging Tara Sutaria

Bollywood Actor Suniel Shetty’s son Ahan Shetty is all set to make his big-screen debut with Milan Luthria directorial Tadap. The film, which is said to be an “incredible love story”, stars Tara Sutaria opposite Ahan Shetty. Tadap First Look Poster Released by actor Akshay Kumar, a close friend of Suniel Shetty. In the First Look of Tadap Movie, we see a wounded Ahan Shetty hugging his co-star Tara Sutaria. But the makers haven’t revealed Ahan Shetty’s face. The title of the Tadap movie is written in red, hinting at the chaos that might engulf this love story.

Sharing the Tadap First Look Poster, Akshay Kumar wrote, “Big day for you Ahan…I still remember seeing your father, @suniel.shetty’s first film, Balwaan’s poster and today I’m presenting yours….so happy and proud to share the poster of #SajidNadiadwala‘s #Tadap *ing @ahan.shetty and @tarasutaria, releasing in cinemas on 24th September!”

Big day for you Ahan…I still remember seeing your father, @SunielVShetty’s first film, Balwaan’s poster and today I’m presenting yours…. so happy and proud to share the poster of #SajidNadiadwala‘s #Tadap *ing #AhanShetty and @TaraSutaria, releasing in cinemas on 24th Sept! pic.twitter.com/UQZWV7i4Pm — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) March 2, 2021

Tadap is a remake of RX100, a Telugu film starring Kartikeya Gummakonda and Payal Rajput in the lead roles. Talking about the film, director Milan Luthria said, “The plot of the film is very intriguing. It is a love saga that will leave the audience surprised. It is a stark love story, with both the leads having strong parts. I have seen Tara Sutaria and Ahan Shetty perform together during the rehearsal workshops and they have immense chemistry.”

Milan Luthria also said that the Tadap movie will not be a “typical candy floss romance”, but an edgy version of the modern-day love story. The Tadap film, produced under the banner Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment and presented by Fox Star Studios, Tadap Movie release in the theaters on September 24, 2021.