Taapsee pannu shares bts picture from ‘looop lapeta’

Bollywood actress Taapsee Pannu, who is currently shooting for ‘Looop Lapeta’, gave a sneak peek to her fans by sharing a picture from the sets of the upcoming film. The ‘Pink’ actor took to Instagram on Friday and shared a BTS photo for the sets of the movie.

Taapsee Pannu philosophically captioned the post as, “When you are in between 2 perspectives, in middle of wired up chaos and what you do in the frame is going to matter, chin up, feet up and just focus! Coz not everybody gets this privilege (Also coz u r getting clicked by the lensman doubling up as producer @atulkasbekar.” In the picture, Taapsee can be seen sitting and chilling on the movie set, while in between her shots.

 
 
 
 
 
Helmed by filmmaker Aakash Bhatia, ‘Looop Lapeta’ is being bankrolled by Sony Pictures Films India, Ellipsis Entertainment (Tanuj Garg, Atul Kasbekar) and Aayush Maheshwari. The upcoming thriller-comedy movie also stars Tahir Raj Bhasin, who will be sharing screen space with Taapsee Pannu for the first time.

The upcoming film is an official remake of the 1998 German movie ‘Run Lola Run’, written and directed by Tom Tykwer. Franka Potente played the titular role of Lola, while the film also starred Moritz Bleibtreu. The German film followed a woman who needs to obtain 100,000 Deutsche Mark in 20 minutes to save her boyfriend’s life.

Apart from ‘Looop Lapeta’, Taapsee Panu has a flurry of films in her kitty including ‘Shabaash Mithu’, ‘Haseen Dillruba’, ‘Rashmi Rocket’ and a sci-fi thriller directed by Anurag Kashyap.

