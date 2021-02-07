Home Entertainment Taapsee Pannu New Funky Hairstyle for ‘Looop Lapeta’
By Theprimetalks

Actress taapsee pannu new funky hairstyle for looop lapeta movie
Actress Taapsee Pannu Sharing a picture of her new braided hairstyle for her upcoming film Looop Lapeta, on Saturday asked fans ‘when was the last time you did something for the first time’. Taapsee Pannu on Instagram to share an interesting hairstyle, which she may have tested for the first time. The picture puts on display the side profile of Taapsee Pannu, in which she has got a funky braided hairstyle. The braids are seen adorned with small hoops and colorful hair ties.

The picture shows the actor flaunting her new hairstyle and in the caption, she asked her fans, “When was the last time you did something for the first time…..#BeingSavi #LooopLapeta(sic).”

 
 
 
 
 
A post shared by Taapsee Pannu (@taapsee)

In awe of the new experiment on the actor’s hair, celebrity followers, including Huma Qureshi and more than 82,000 followers, liked the post, while many chimed into the comments section and left fire and red heart emoticons. Looop Lapeta Film is Helmed by filmmaker Aakash Bhatia and bankrolled by Sony Pictures Films India, Ellipsis Entertainment (Tanuj Garg, Atul Kasbekar), and Aayush Maheshwari.

The upcoming thriller-comedy movie also stars Tahir Raj Bhasin, who will be sharing screen space with Taapsee Pannu for the first time. The upcoming film is an official remake of the 1998 German movie Run Lola Run, written and directed by Tom Tykwer. Franka Potente played the titular role of Lola, while the film also starred Moritz Bleibtreu. The German film followed a woman who needs to obtain 100,000 Deutsche Mark in 20 minutes to save her boyfriend’s life.

