T-Wallet to incorporate RuPay Card for safe and secure e-transactions

The Telangana government’s digital payment app T-Wallet is all set to make e-payments to the next level by incorporating the RuPay card facility to ensure safe and secure transactions while shopping. RuPay is the first-of-its-kind global card payment network of India, with acceptance at ATMs, POS devices, and e-commerce websites. It is a secure network that protects against anti-phishing.

T-Wallet aims to offer secure transactions by integrating the RuPay card, so that users can make payments either by scanning a QR code or swiping the card, without putting their original bank debit cards or bank account details at risk. M Sreenivasulu, Programme Head, T-Wallet said the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI), under whose aegis RuPay works, has approved the integration of the card with T-Wallet, with the State government’s nod expected soon.

“Once the government gives its nod, we will launch the physical card, which will have a CVV number and expiry date. This is a new type of prepaid payment instrument for making digital payments,” he said.

T-WalletAccording to Transaction Analysts, which co-brands and hosts T-Wallet, RuPay cards will initially be given for users verified with full KYC details. “Users can deposit money in the RuPay card from T-Wallet and other debit cards. This card will be secure and will not record bank details,” an official said.

Launched on June 1, 2017, T-Wallet was made available as an anytime-anywhere digital payment option. Through this wallet, users can make payments for government departments including Mee-Seva, GHMC, HMWSSB, TSNPDCL, TSSPDCL, RTA, and HMDA ORR toll payment.

The official digital wallet of Telangana has also crossed the milestone of one million registered users. At present, the strength of those registered with T-Wallet stands at over 12 lakh while the number of transactions and money loading had crossed two crores.

T-Wallet serves through an online web browser, smartphone, and feature phone too. Citizens who do not have smartphones can go to their nearest Mee Seva centers to open T-Wallet, load money (cash or online transaction), and make payments using UID (Aadhaar) authentication.

