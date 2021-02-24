Home News Surprised to be not consulted on the draft guidelines for OTTs: IAMAI
News

Surprised to be not consulted on the draft guidelines for OTTs: IAMAI

By Theprimetalks

-

Surprised to be not consulted on the draft guidelines for OTTs

OTT streaming platform members of the Internet and Mobile Association of India (IAMAI) were dismayed reading some media reports stating that the government intends to notify guidelines for OTT streaming platforms shortly.

IAMAI is of the view that they have recently in consultation with the Ministry of Information & Broadcasting agreed to a Universal self-regulatory code that has been adopted by 17 of the leading Online Curated Content Platforms [OCCPs] in India, and have committed to its speedy rollout through an ’Implementation Toolkit’. The self-regulatory code, which is under implementation, effectively delivers on the goal of providing strong consumer protection, while delivering a solid foundation for content providers to build from.

IAMAI in its recent announcement stated “As a responsible industry body and an ardent supporter of all Government policies and regulations, IAMAI is surprised to be not consulted on the draft guidelines for OCCPs that is being quoted in the media. Also, apart from the 17 OCC platforms that are signatories to IAMAI’s Universal Self-Regulation Code, there are producers, actors, and other stakeholders who too should have been consulted before the guidelines are published. We firmly believe that regulations arrived at through wide stakeholder consultations are much more effective and more easily implementable.

On behalf of its members, IAMAI would like to appeal to the concerned Ministry to consider initiating a public dialogue by inviting comments on the draft guidelines for OTT Streaming Platforms, as was done in the case of Personal Data Protection Bill, Non-personal Data Governance Framework, and numerous other rules and regulations.”

RELATED ARTICLES

News

Govt mulls three-tier regulatory frameworks for OTT platforms and digital media platforms

Theprimetalks - 0
According to media reports, the government considers a code of ethics for the OTT platforms and other digital media companies. In the document titled...
Read more
News

IAMAI seeks public consultation on draft Government guidelines for OTT streaming platforms

Theprimetalks - 0
OTT streaming platform members of the Internet and Mobile Association of India (IAMAI) were dismayed reading some media reports stating that the government intends...
Read more
Entertainment

Toonz Media Group launches OTT Platform ‘MyToonz’

Theprimetalks - 0
Technopark-based Toonz Media Group, one of the leading entertainment companies specializing in animation content production, has launched an exciting new OTT platform for kids...
Read more
News

Eros Now strengthens reach in the Middle East with marketing partnerships with leading consumer brands

Theprimetalks - 0
Eros Now, the over-the-top (OTT) South Asian entertainment platform owned by Eros STX Global Corporation (NYSE: ESGC), a Global Entertainment Company, today announced multiple...
Read more
News

Catrack Entertainment announces the launch HEEROZ Punjabi OTT

Theprimetalks - 0
With changing times and evolving technology ruling the lives of people, OTT Platforms have emerged as a Global Choice and a new stream for...
Read more

Latest Posts

Load more

Leave a reply

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Facebook Instagram Pinterest Twitter Youtube
© 2021 Theprimetalks.com All Rights Reserved.